X-Men fans can save up to 67% off a selection of Wolverine digital releases at ComiXology from $1

ComiXology is currently giving X-Men fans the chance to stock up on digital comics by taking up to 67% off its selection of best Wolverine graphic novels and issues starting under $1. One standout for us is on Wolverine: Ultimate Collection for $9.99. This 433-page novel collects the entirety of Greg Rucka’s 2003 series and details Logan’s conflicts with various arms dealers, human traffickers and other unsettling threats. Shop the rest of the sale right here or head below for some extra top picks.

Other notable deals include:

Wolverine: Ultimate Collection synopsis:

Waitresses, arms dealers, human traffickers, pregnant crime lords, bad dreams and feral female fighters can’t stop Wolverine from carving his way to victory. And see Logan do what he does best against his archenemy, Sabretooth! Plus: the unsettling threats of Cry and Vapor!

