Add some color to your home/office: 20-pack of succulents for $36 shipped (nearly 25% off)

Amazon is offering the 20-Pack of Plants for Pets Succulents bundle for $35.91 shipped. Regularly up to $47, today’s deal is within a few cents of the all-time low and the best we can find. This is a 20-pack of succulents fully rooted in planter pots with soil. While they won’t look identical to the photo provided, “every pack of succulents is hand-picked [and] you will receive a unique collection of species”. There’s more than enough to make a larger succulents display or to spread them around the house/office. Rated 4+ stars from 190 Amazon customers. More details below.

You might want to consider this 5-pack of succulents at $16 Prime shipped if the 20-count above is too much for you. Either way, you can use your savings towards some nice mini succulent pots with bamboo trays from $13. Also, the Kikkerland pen holder/planters are a functional way to add some greenery to your desktop.

Plants for Pets Succulents Bundle:

HAND SELECTED: Every pack of succulents we send is hand-picked. You will receive a unique collection of species that are fully rooted and similar to the product photos. Note that we rotate our nursery stock often, so the exact species we send changes every week.

THE EASIEST HOUSE PLANTS: More appealing than artificial plastic or fake faux plants, and care is a cinch. If you think you can’t keep houseplants alive, you’re wrong; our succulents don’t require fertilizer and can be planted in a decorative pot of your choice within seconds.

