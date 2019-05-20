SanDisk Ultra microSDXC storage sale at Amazon from $27: 400GB $57 (Reg. up to $70), more

Amazon offers the SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC card with adapter for $26.79 shipped. That’s down from the typical $35 or more price tag and the second best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Most 200GB microSD cards sell for over $35 at Amazon. You can also pick up the 400GB model for $56.99, which is a $10 plus savings off the regular going rate and an Amazon all-time low. SanDisk is known for making some of the best storage products on the market, offering a 10 year warranty and transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. Ideal for adding storage to your Android device, GoPro or Nintendo Switch. Best of all? It ships with an adapter so you can easily transfer content from one device to another. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 16,000 Amazon customers.

Rocking the latest MacBooks with USB-C connectivity? You may want to consider grabbing a USB-C hub with support for various SD cards. This option from Anker is affordable with an extra 10% off coupon available at the time of our writing. Along with added USB ports, you’ll have access to HDMI as well making it a solid companion for MacBooks, Chromebooks and more.

SanDisk Ultra microSDXC cards feature:

Up to 400GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)

Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors.)

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.) lets you move up to 1200 photos in a minute (Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)

