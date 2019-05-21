August’s 3rd Gen. Smart Lock hits new Amazon all-time low at $99 (Reg. $120+)

Amazon offers the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock in Silver for $99 shipped. That’s down from the $120+ regular going rate, $1 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. August’s 3rd generation smart lock is an easy way to add voice-controlled security to your home. With DIY installation, you’ll be all setup in “about 10 minutes with just a screwdriver.” Send guests temporary keys, check the status of your doors and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 800 Amazon customers.

Don’t need a full-on smart lock for your door? Consider going with this low-tech door sensor two-pack from GE is under $10. It is an easy way to be alerted when your doors are opened. Includes an alarm up to 120-decibles, so you’ll certainly be aware of any activity or doors opening.

August 3rd Generation Smart Lock features:

Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.

Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.

Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.

Stop hiding keys under rocks. Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.

Control access for anyone. Grant access for a few weeks, a few hours, a few minutes. It’s up to you.

