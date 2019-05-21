August’s 3rd Gen. Smart Lock hits new Amazon all-time low at $99 (Reg. $120+)

Amazon offers the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock in Silver for $99 shipped. That’s down from the $120+ regular going rate, $1 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. August’s 3rd generation smart lock is an easy way to add voice-controlled security to your home. With DIY installation, you’ll be all setup in “about 10 minutes with just a screwdriver.” Send guests temporary keys, check the status of your doors and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 800 Amazon customers.
Don’t need a full-on smart lock for your door? Consider going with this low-tech door sensor two-pack from GE is under $10. It is an easy way to be alerted when your doors are opened. Includes an alarm up to 120-decibles, so you’ll certainly be aware of any activity or doors opening.
August 3rd Generation Smart Lock features:
- Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.
- Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.
- Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.
- Stop hiding keys under rocks. Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.
- Control access for anyone. Grant access for a few weeks, a few hours, a few minutes. It’s up to you.
