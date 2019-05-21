Instant Pot’s 6-Quart Aura Multi Cooker gets a deep 60% price drop from $51 (Reg. $130)

Target is now offering the Instant Pot 6-Quart Aura Multi Cooker for $59.95 shipped. Matched at Amazon but it is currently backordered. However, it can be had for even less on Google Express. Simply use code MEMORIAL15 at checkout to knock your total down to $51 shipped. Regularly $130, even without the Google Express offer, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best we can find. While it doesn’t feature pressure cooking like most Instant Pots, it does replace 10 typical kitchen appliances (roast, stew, bake, steamer, slow cooker, sear/sauté pan, more). Rated 4+ stars. More details below

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you are looking for the pressure cooking feature, we also spotted the Instant Pot Lux 1000W Electric Pressure Cooker for $42.50 shipped on Google Express. Regularly up to $60, use code MEMORIAL15 at checkout to redeem the special price on this one. Check out the Instant Pot DUO60. It also has a 6-Quart capacity and is a number one best seller on Amazon at just $69 shipped. This model is also only $9 above the 3-Quart model right now.

And speaking of Target, if you sign-up for a REDcard right now you’ll receive $35 off your next $70 purchase.

Instant Pot 6-Quart Aura Multi Cooker:

Aura replaces 10 commonly used kitchen appliances – Roast, Stew, Bake, Steamer, Slow Cooker, Sear/Sauté Pan, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Fermenter and Warmer, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button!

The microprocessor controls the time and temperature to ensure consistent cooking results. You can customize your settings using the operation keys +/- to adjust cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!