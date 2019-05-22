Rockport’s offering 30% off sitewide & 40% off orders with two or more items + free shipping

Rockport’s Memorial Day Sale is not one to be missed with 30% off sitewide or 40% off two or more shoes. Just use promo code MEMORIALDAY19 at checkout. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. Slip-on shoes are very trendy for spring and summer (find our guide here) and the men’s Cullen Venetian Shoes are a must-have. This style is available in four versatile color options and can be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Originally priced at $100, during the sale you can find this shoe priced from $60. Best of all, its elastic sides and slip-on design make it easy to take on and off. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Briah Double Band Slip-On Wedge is a versatile sandal that can be worn with all of your spring dresses, jeans or shorts alike. Its wedge design will help to make walking comfortable as well as its supportive double strap. Plus, the sandals are on sale for $66, which is down from its original rate of $110.

The most notable deals for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!