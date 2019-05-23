Track your weight in Apple Health or Google Fit w/ this $30 Bluetooth smart scale

mozdius (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Arborleaf Bluetooth-enabled Smart Scale with Apple Health for $29.99 shipped when you use the code 25ARBORLEAF at checkout. Normally $40, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. I have an Apple Health-enabled scale personally and absolutely love it for the simplicity of tracking my weight and other bodily measurements. This scale will connect to your iPhone over Bluetooth and automatically record the information in the Health app. Or, if you have Android, it will integrate with Google Fit. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Ditch the smarts and opt for a normal digital scale to save some cash. The Etekcity Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale is just $16 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You won’t be able to automatically track your weight in Apple Health, but you can still manually enter the information since you’re saving nearly 50% going this route.

Arborleaf Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

Syncing with easy-to-use smart scale app & supporting Bluetooth 4.0, Android 4.3 & IOS 8.0 or above system, this scales digital weight can feed your health body fat scale data to your favorite fitness app including APPLE HEALTH, GOOGLE FIT & FITBIT APP – already used by over millions satisfied users.

This Bluetooth weight scale can tell you 10 essential body compositions data including weight, body fat %, body type, visceral fat, body water %, muscle mass, bone mass, BMR, BIM, metabolic age. Clear trends graph allows you to track progress easily with your fingertips and stay motivated along your fitness journey only by 1 simple step to scales digital weight.

