Acer’s Predator Utility Backpack sports slick styling and fits every MacBook size: $110 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Utility Backpack for $109.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is the best price currently available. With room for a 17-inch gaming laptop, this beast of a backpack is ready for just about any machine. A convenient bottom pocket is made to hold a power brick, personal belongings, and more. The exterior repels liquid, helping keep your investment protected for years to come. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Oh, and don’t forget that Acer’s Predator Hybrid Backpack is still on sale.

Not smitten with Acer’s style? Have a look at Lenovo’s Legion Recon Backpack for $45. It drops teal accents and focuses on a purely gray and black color scheme. While this offering can’t quite fit a 17-inch notebook like Acer’s, it is capable of holding a 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Acer Predator Utility Backpack features:

Cushioned mesh back panel for ventilated Air flow

Interior headset strap

Water repellent coating protection and zippers

Bottom pocket for power adapter Brick and personal belongings

Luggage handle pass-through design

