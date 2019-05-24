Acer’s Predator Utility Backpack sports slick styling and fits every MacBook size: $110 (Reg. $140)

- May. 24th 2019 1:46 pm ET

$110
Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Utility Backpack for $109.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is the best price currently available. With room for a 17-inch gaming laptop, this beast of a backpack is ready for just about any machine. A convenient bottom pocket is made to hold a power brick, personal belongings, and more. The exterior repels liquid, helping keep your investment protected for years to come. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Oh, and don’t forget that Acer’s Predator Hybrid Backpack is still on sale.

Not smitten with Acer’s style? Have a look at Lenovo’s Legion Recon Backpack for $45. It drops teal accents and focuses on a purely gray and black color scheme. While this offering can’t quite fit a 17-inch notebook like Acer’s, it is capable of holding a 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Acer Predator Utility Backpack features:

  • Cushioned mesh back panel for ventilated Air flow
  • Interior headset strap
  • Water repellent coating protection and zippers
  • Bottom pocket for power adapter Brick and personal belongings
  • Luggage handle pass-through design

