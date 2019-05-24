Fujifilm introduced the latest addition to its ever-expanding fold of cameras with the new GFX100, a monster large format device that “offers the highest resolution in the history of mirrorless cameras.” While it is certainly not for the faint of heart (or perhaps more accurately, those not willing to open their wallets), the amount of tech here is quite impressive. Headlining is a 102MP sensor that makes the Fuji GFX100 one of the most intriguing releases in this industry over the last decade. That adds to an impressive list of specs which includes 4K, enhanced stabilization, and notable autofocus improvements over the brand’s previously released large format cameras. Hit the jump for more.

Fuji GFX100 delivers a massive 102MP sensor, more

Announced way back at Photokina 2018 in Cologne, Germany as a concept, the Fuji GFX100 is now coming to life with an impressive laundry list of specs. The large format camera sports a sensor that is 1.7 times larger than that of a typical full-range device. That’s on top of sporting full 4K support at 30fps.

Imagining a 102MP image can be difficult, as most consumers are still rocking a DSLR in the mid-20s range. But ultimately, the Fuji GFX100 isn’t made for the average joe. Rather, its sights are set on professionals looking to be on the cutting edge of content creation.

Here’s a full look at the entire list of notable specs:

102MP 43.8 x 32.9mm BSI CMOS Sensor

X-Processor 4 Image Processor

Removable 5.76m-Dot OLED EVF

3.2″ 2.36m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

DCI 4K30 Video; F-Log Gamma & 10-Bit Out

5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization

3.76m-Point Phase-Detection Autofocus

ISO 100-12800, Up to 5 fps Shooting

16-Bit Raw Output, Multi Aspect Ratios

Built-In Battery Grip, 2 x SD Card Slots

The Fuji GFX100 is expected to hit virtual shelves in late June with select retailers like B&H already offering up pre-orders. For $9,999.95 you’ll receive the body only, as lenses are an ala carte add-on at this price point.

9to5Toys’ Take

Whew, 102MP. That’s some serious firepower under the hood on the latest Fuji camera. As I mentioned above, this ultimately isn’t for the average weekend camera enthusiast. And the $10,000 price tag matches. But it is fun to imagine the possibilities here and how it may one day trickle down to prosumers and the like.

Aside from the eye-popping megapixel specs, it’s good to see 4K video continue to take steps forward on all camera releases. It’s 2019 and it feels like this should be a standard inclusion, but as we’ve seen in the past even the biggest names in the game can be slow to get there.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!