Memorial Day Home Theater from $48: 65-inch 4K Roku Dolby Vision, soundbars, more

Walmart offers the TCL 6-series 65-inch 4K HDR Roku UHDTV for $700 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Originally $999, this TV generally goes for around $800 these days at Amazon and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked for it. Sporting Dolby Vision HDR, you’ll also get 120 local dimming zones for better contrast when watching movies. Plus, you’ll enjoy a built-in Roku experience, giving you access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and other popular video streaming services without the need for a secondary box. Rated 4/5 stars, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Other home theater deals:

TCL 6-series 4K UHDTV features:

Smart Functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels featuring more than 500, 000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV

Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture

LED backlighting with contrast control Zones produce Deep blacks and excellent picture quality. Stand Separation Distance-55.5 inch

Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical audio Out, Ethernet

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!