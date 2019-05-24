Memorial Day Home Theater from $48: 65-inch 4K Roku Dolby Vision, soundbars, more

Walmart offers the TCL 6-series 65-inch 4K HDR Roku UHDTV for $700 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Originally $999, this TV generally goes for around $800 these days at Amazon and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked for it. Sporting Dolby Vision HDR, you’ll also get 120 local dimming zones for better contrast when watching movies. Plus, you’ll enjoy a built-in Roku experience, giving you access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and other popular video streaming services without the need for a secondary box. Rated 4/5 stars, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.
Nomad Base Station
Other home theater deals:
- Taotronics 34-inch Soundbar: $48 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
- w/ code F6BMP8FJ and on-page coupon
- Sharp 24-inch Smart HDTV: $100 (Reg. $170) | Best Buy
- Insignia 32-inch Smart HDTV: $120 (Reg. $170) | Best Buy
- Fire TV Edition
- Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K: $200 (Reg. $300) | Best Buy
- Fire TV Edition
- Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K: $230 (Reg. $330) | Best Buy
- Fire TV Edition
- TCL 43-inch Smart 4K: $260 (Reg. $300) | Rakuten
- Must be logged in
- w/ code XP40
- TCL 55-inch Smart 4K: $280 (Reg. $350) | Rakuten
- Must be logged-in
- w/ code XP50
- Polk’s Omni SB1+ Bluetooth Soundbar: $300 (Reg. $700)
- Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K: $300 (Reg. $450) | Best Buy
- Fire TV Edition
- TCL 55-inch Smart 4K: $354 (Reg. $420) | Rakuten
- Must be logged in
- w/ code XP65
- …and more…
TCL 6-series 4K UHDTV features:
- Smart Functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels featuring more than 500, 000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV
- Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture
- LED backlighting with contrast control Zones produce Deep blacks and excellent picture quality. Stand Separation Distance-55.5 inch
- Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical audio Out, Ethernet
- Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!