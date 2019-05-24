Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 on iOS goes FREE for the first time (Reg. $4), more

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 for iOS has now gone free. The regularly $4 racing team management sim is now free on the App Store for the very first time. Players must build their own racing team from scratch including hire drivers, assemble a crew and develop their own vehicles. “GT races bring action-packed, wheel-to-wheel action, while Endurance is a Motorsport Manager’s ultimate strategic challenge”. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

If soccer is more your vibe, we also have a great deal on Football Manager 2019 Mobile at $4.99. Down from the usual $9, that’s matching the all-time low on the 4+ star rated game. Be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best deals and we still have the popular Printer Pro app for free.

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3:

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 is the ultimate race team strategy game. Build up your very own motorsport team from scratch, making every big decision. Hire the drivers, assemble the team, develop your car and mastermind your way to glory.

