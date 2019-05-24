Renew your PlayStation Plus Membership: 1-year for $38.50 w/ free digital delivery (Reg. $60)

CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $38.39 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, this is more than $20 off and a great time to renew or jump in for the first time. PS Plus 1 year deals don’t pop up very often, so if you plan on renewing your subscription at all over the next few months (or more), don’t get stuck paying full price. As a quick refresher, PS Plus provides gamers with online play, access to the monthly free game library and a plethora of deals on digital games via PSN. All of today’s game deals are right here and you’ll find more details down below.

If this is for a gift or something like that, you might be able to get away with a 3 month subscription at $25 on Amazon. But that’s not nearly as good a value overall as the featured deal and the gamer on your list will certainly appreciate the full year extension.

PS4 Pro is down to $345 today and here are all the latest details on the upcoming PlayStation 5 (or whatever it might be called) including 8K resolutions, integrated streaming, backwards compatibility and much more.

PlayStation Plus Memberships:

The ultimate membership service that will take your gaming experience to the next level. As a member, you’ll get access to an ever-expanding Instant Game Collection and a diverse range of immersive online multiplayer experiences for the PS4 system. One membership to PlayStation Plus extends to your PS4, PS3, and PS Vita systems.

