Electric yard tools, fertilizer, weed killer, and more highlight Amazon’s Gold Box, w/ prices from $4.50

- May. 25th 2019 9:23 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a number of summer lawn care essentials with prices starting at $4.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Scotts 21-inch 62V Battery-powered Lawn Mower for $341.69, which goes for over $420 at Home Depot. For comparison, it generally goes for around $470 at Amazon, where it’s never gone for less. With summer on the brink, it’s about time to start mowing the lawn again; we just cut ours for the first time this season. Use this cordless mower to enjoy a gas and oil free experience, while not losing any power thanks to its 62V battery. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Shop the entire sale with fertilizer, other green deals, and more right here.

Nomad Base Station

Have a smaller yard? The American Lawn Mower Company 14-Inch 4-Blade Push Reel Mower is $72.50 shipped at Amazon, and will still get the job done. There’s no recharging necessary here, except for a good night’s sleep before you do the work.

Scotts Electric Lawn Mower features:

  • Powered by 62-volt 5Ah lithium-ion battery and Fast charger included; auto-adjust, 2-speed Brushless motor for gas-like power, increased efficiency, and run-time
  • 21″ Cutting width with durable Steel deck; Battery level indicator on control panel; equipped with LED headlights For cutting your lawn at any time of day
  • 3-in-1 functionality provides a mulching, side discharge, and rear-bagging system; Grass catcher with plastic top and handle and 16 Gal bag capacity; Adjustable cutting height of 1. 5″-3. 75″
  • Easy-to-use Steel telescoping, folding handle with quick-fold capabilities for convenient vertical storage; Steel tube front guard and lift handle
  • Cordless electric powered and requires no gas or oil; Battery compatible with all Scotts 62-Volt Lithium-Ion products

