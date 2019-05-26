Dive into mixed reality with $120 off Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey+ Headset at $300 shipped

Amazon offers the Samsung Hmd Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset with Two Wireless Controllers for $299.99 shipped. Also available at B&H and Microsoft. Normally selling for $420, that’s good for a 29% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey headset allows you to immerse yourself in mixed reality experiences by pairing with a PC. It features built-in AKG headphones with 360-degree spatial sound, a high-resolution AMOLED display and two motion controllers. Plus, it improves on the previous generation version with Anti-Screen Door Effect technology and 1,233 ppi screens. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 170 customers.

The Oculus Go offers a standalone VR experience at $249. It doesn’t include any controllers, but if wires are your mortal enemy then it’s a solid trade-off. And at $50 less,

Samsung Hmd Odyssey+ Headset features:

The Odyssey+ improves on its predecessor with Samsung’s Anti-Screen Door Effect technology. The Screen Door Effect (SDE) is a widely known issue for VR headsets, but Samsung solves it by applying a grid that diffuses light coming from each pixel and replicating the picture to areas around the pixel. This makes the spaces between pixels less visible. This provides a perceived 1233 ppi, which is doubled that of its predecessor’s 616 ppi.

