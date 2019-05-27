Amazon has the highly-rated AquaSonic Electric Toothbrush w/ 8 brush heads for $28 (Reg. $37)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Beauty Imports (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 25% off personal grooming and oral care products. The AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush is down to $27.71 shipped. Regularly up to $37, today’s deal is a solid 25% off and the best price we can find. Along with the travel case, charger and 8 included brush heads, this model features an IPX7-rated waterproof design, 40,000 vibration per minute motor, a smart timer and 4 brushing modes. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, consider the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush at $16.99 Prime shipped. It carries a brand name as well as a 4+ star rating from over 450 customers and includes a 2 minute timer. While it will save you a few bucks, just remember to factor in the 8 brush heads you’re getting with today’s feature deal which will last you up to 2.5 years, according to the manufacturer. You can browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box deals right here.

AquaSonic Black Series Whitening Electric Toothbrush:

40,000 VPM SMART TOOTHBRUSH – Beauty, brains and power. The Black Series toothbrush is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibration per minute , ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads and bristles, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 rated waterproof design.

