Add RGB bias lighting to your home theater for just $6.50 Prime shipped, more

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Govee 6.5-Foot RGB LED TV Backlighting Strip for $6.49 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and the code ZYLLFK5Z is used at checkout. Regularly closer to $15, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically for an RGB LED strip and is the best available. It runs off of your TV’s built-in USB port, you don’t have to worry about external power adapters here. Plus, the included remote will allow you to easily change the color. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more lighting deals.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re wanting smart bulbs, we’ve got those too. MingerDirect via Amazon is also offering its Wi-Fi Smart Light Bulb for $7.99 Prime shipped when the code PR8U8HFV is used at checkout. Generally, this bulb goes for around $17, with this being one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This bulb is perfect for adding to your closet or laundry room, as you can turn it on or off with full hands by just your voice using Alexa. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for other smart lighting products? The Philips Hue Memorial Day sale includes LightStrip Plus, bundles, table lamps, and more for your smart home expanding pleasure. I personally love Philips Hue, and will be outfitting my entire apartment with the company’s products very soon.

Govee RGB LED TV Light Strip features:

Easy Operation by Controller and Remote – Easily dim and switch the light with remote control, even you are 10 meters away from the led strip light; And simple controller can save your time by timing function.

Music Sensor – Built-in high sensitivity mic, spectrum with light and colors adjusting automatically base on the ambient sound, and then the led lights will change their colors following the music rhythm.

Dimmable Colors and Brightness – There are more 16 colors selection on the remote, and you can adjust the brightness from 1% to 100%, building your own home theater.

Convenient Sectional Design – Unlike the old version, this upgrade version TV backlights consists of 4 parts of 1.64FT led strip lights. Fexible to adjust the tv strip lights according to the size of your TV.

Safe to Use – Extremely low-heat, non-waterproof touchable and safety for children. The lights tape on the back come with an strong adhesive, and you can reinforce the strip by extra 5 clips.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!