Memorial Day Blu-rays from $9: Star Wars Sagas, X-Men Trilogies, Creed II, more

Amazon is offering the Star Wars: Trilogy – Episodes I-III and Episodes IV-VI on Blu-ray and DVD for $24.96 Prime shipped each. Regularly, you’d expect to pay $35 for each trilogy, bringing this to some of the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. The only thing to think about here if you’re not getting digital codes, but with copies of the movies on Blu-ray and DVD, that shouldn’t be a big problem. This is the entire original saga of Star Wars, allowing you to catch up if there’s a movie you missed. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller on Amazon. Head below for more Memorial Day Blu-ray deals.

Though the above movies don’t include digital copies, many of the options in this roundup do. For those, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere, as it will allow you to enjoy that digital copy on just about any streaming service provider.

If you’re after digital only movies, we’ve got quite the selection in our most recent iTunes roundup from just $5. Whether you’re wanting to pick up I Am Legend, Shark Tail, M*A*S*H, or any other movie classic, it’s likely available at a discount right now.

Other Blu-rays on sale:

