New iPod touch now available for pre-order at B&H w/ tax savings for some shoppers

This morning, Apple announced a refresh of its iPod touch lineup with upgraded storage and the A10 Fusion chip. Pre-orders are now available at B&H with the usual tax savings for shoppers in various states at the time of purchase. Prices start at $199 for 32GB of storage. Jumping to 128GB brings the price to $299, and it tops out at 256GB for $399.

Notable features include a four-inch Retina display, rear 8MP camera, and 802.11ac connectivity. With Apple Arcade just around the corner, this is a compelling albeit pricey, option for those looking to game in a portable package. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Latest iPod Touch features:

4″ Multi-Touch IPS Retina Display

1136 x 640 Native Resolution at 326 ppi

A10 Fusion Processor

Rear 8MP 1080p Camera

Front 1.2MP 720p Camera

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) + Bluetooth 4.1

iOS 12 Operating System

Apple Arcade + Group FaceTime

Includes Apple EarPods

