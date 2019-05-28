New iPod touch now available for pre-order at B&H w/ tax savings for some shoppers

- May. 28th 2019 2:41 pm ET

Pre-order
This morning, Apple announced a refresh of its iPod touch lineup with upgraded storage and the A10 Fusion chip. Pre-orders are now available at B&H with the usual tax savings for shoppers in various states at the time of purchase. Prices start at $199 for 32GB of storage. Jumping to 128GB brings the price to $299, and it tops out at 256GB for $399.

Notable features include a four-inch Retina display, rear 8MP camera, and 802.11ac connectivity. With Apple Arcade just around the corner, this is a compelling albeit pricey, option for those looking to game in a portable package. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Latest iPod Touch features:

  • 4″ Multi-Touch IPS Retina Display
  • 1136 x 640 Native Resolution at 326 ppi
  • A10 Fusion Processor
  • Rear 8MP 1080p Camera
  • Front 1.2MP 720p Camera
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) + Bluetooth 4.1
  • iOS 12 Operating System
  • Apple Arcade + Group FaceTime
  • Includes Apple EarPods

