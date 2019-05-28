Never forget to feed your pet again w/ this automatic dispenser for $63 (Reg. $90)

- May. 28th 2019 6:10 pm ET

WOPET (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 7L Automatic Pet Feeder for $62.96 shipped when the code 8GFM6ECI is used at checkout. For comparison, it normally fetches $90 when not on sale and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. If you plan on taking longer day trips this summer, this is a must-have for your at-home pupper. Giving them a precise amount of food on a schedule, you’ll know that they’re in good hands. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the scheduled feature of the above model for AmazonBasics’ food dispenser at just $12 Prime shipped. Amazon also offers a water dispenser for $12 Prime shipped, making sure your pet is completely taken care of.

Keep an eye on your furry one with the Petcube Pet Cam + Treat Dispenser for $129 (Reg. $250). Not only will it let you watch over your pets while away, but the built-in treat dispenser will let you give them a small reward for being good while you’re on-the-go.

WOpet Automatic Pet Feeder features:

Schedule up to 4 automated feedings per day using the built-in programmable timer. Program each meal time with a few button clicks on an easy to use LCD screen. Control food portions from 2 teaspoons to 4.5 cups per feeding. NEVER MISS A FEEDING. The WOpet feeder is wall powered and/or battery powered. In case of a power outage, the feeder will continue to function on 3 D-size batteries to assure your pet gets fed (batteries not included).

