SSD Sale: ADATA 960GB 2.5-inch $75 (Save $15), XPG 1TB NVMe $127.50, more from $59.50

ADATA via Rakuten is offering its SU630 960GB 2.5-inch Internal SSD for $74.79 shipped when coupon code ADA15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s around $15 off what you’d typically spend and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $2. I bought my first Mac about ten years ago. It came with regular HDD and SSDs were just starting to become popular. Instead of buying a new Mac, I put an SSD in it and wow, the speed boost was immediately noticeable. Apps no longer bounced in the dock, but rather launched right away. Whether you’re updating an aging Mac, PC, or game console, this is a great way to boost performance. ADATA’s products are well-rated. Head below to find more internal SSDs on sale and be sure to use the same code to receive the full discount.

More internal SSDs on sale:

If you’ve opted for the 2.5-inch form-factor, you can convert it into an external drive with an enclosure for $18 when clipping the on-page coupon. This specific option sports USB-C connectivity, making it a solid pick for MacBooks, Chromebooks, and modern PCs.

ADATA 960GB 2.5-inch SSD features:

Capacity: 960GB

R/W Speed: 520/450 MB/s

3D QLC NAND Flash for higher affordability

Advanced hardware LDPC ECC technology

Supports SLC Caching for improved performance

Free software: SSD Toolbox and Migration Utility

Supports S.M.A.R.T., TRIM Command, and NCQ

