Samsung Gear Sport delivers fitness tracking and more at $171 (Reg. $270)

- Jun. 2nd 2019 7:46 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Samsung Gear Sport 43mm Smart Watch for $170.99 shipped in black. That’s down from the $280 price tag at Best Buy, the second best we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2019, and the lowest price currently available from a trusted retailer. Samsung’s Gear Sport fitness tracker offers a water-resistant design to 50-meters, calorie tracking, and support for both Android and iOS devices. This is a solid buy if you’re looking for a full-featured fitness tracker that’s less than Apple Watch. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Looking for a lower-cost alternative? The Fitbit Inspire HR is under $100 and offers many fitness tracking features for much less. It also has a slim design that won’t take up too much space on your wrist.

Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch features:

  • Gear Sport is swim-ready and water-resistant up to 50 meters
  • Get accurate, all-day fitness tracking, easy calorie entry and personal coaching
  • With Samsung Pay NFC compatibility, easily make a payment from your wrist
  • Check your updates and receive and reply to calls and texts with a turn of the bezel. Wi-Fi : 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz
  • Compatible with Android and iOS smartphones

