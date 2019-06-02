Samsung Gear Sport delivers fitness tracking and more at $171 (Reg. $270)

Amazon offers the Samsung Gear Sport 43mm Smart Watch for $170.99 shipped in black. That’s down from the $280 price tag at Best Buy, the second best we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2019, and the lowest price currently available from a trusted retailer. Samsung’s Gear Sport fitness tracker offers a water-resistant design to 50-meters, calorie tracking, and support for both Android and iOS devices. This is a solid buy if you’re looking for a full-featured fitness tracker that’s less than Apple Watch. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Looking for a lower-cost alternative? The Fitbit Inspire HR is under $100 and offers many fitness tracking features for much less. It also has a slim design that won’t take up too much space on your wrist.

Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch features:

Gear Sport is swim-ready and water-resistant up to 50 meters

Get accurate, all-day fitness tracking, easy calorie entry and personal coaching

With Samsung Pay NFC compatibility, easily make a payment from your wrist

Check your updates and receive and reply to calls and texts with a turn of the bezel. Wi-Fi : 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz

Compatible with Android and iOS smartphones

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!