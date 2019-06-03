Amazon’s certified refurbished sale discounts Kindle, Fire TV, Echo, much more

Amazon is hosting a certified refurbished sale, today only, offering rare savings direct from the manufacturer on just about all of its first-party products. This includes Kindle, Echo speakers, Fire TV sticks and more. Limited to Prime members only with extra savings at checkout in some instances. Our top pick is the certified refurbished Kindle Paperwhite, which drops to $80.99 at checkout. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $130 in new condition and this is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. The latest Kindle Paperwhite delivers Amazon’s “thinnest and lightest” design yet. With 8GB of storage and an E-ink display, you’ll be able to enjoy your reads wherever your adventures take you. Includes a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review for additional details. Head below for more.

Another refurbished standout is Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K at $26.99. As a comparison, it usually sells for $50 in new condition. The 2018 Fire TV Stick from Amazon delivers 4K content and a new Alexa-enabled remote. With built-in voice control and the ability to power your TV and change volume, Amazon’s upgraded remote is the star of the show here. You’ll also be able to enjoy your favorite content in 4K across a number of streaming services. This includes Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, STARZ, SHOWTIME, and CBS All Access. There’s also free content from Pluto TV, IMDb Freedive, and others. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Ships with 1-year warranty, so you know that the quality should be top-grade.

Be sure to check out the rest of Amazon’s certified refurbished sale. There are a number of deals available on speakers, streaming boxes and E-readers, marking some of the best prices of the year. Since each listing ships directly from Amazon with a full warranty, you can enjoy added peace of mind that comes from buying directly with the manufacturer. Swing by the entire sale right here for more top picks.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite:

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.

Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

