Be prepared for summer DIY jobs w/ today’s Gold Box: SKIL power tools from $35 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off SKIL power tools. Everything in the sale ships free and carries 4+ star ratings. Your looking at everything from hammer drills and reciprocating saws to digital levels more starting from under $35 shipped. While some deals in the sale are at the best prices we have tracked in years, others are at new Amazon all-time lows. Head below for our top picks.

Today’s Best SKIL Gold Box Deals:

While we are talking tools, prep for summer cleaning with the WORX cordless pressure washer and accessory kit for $103.50 (Reg. $130). And Home Depot still has the Ryobi 18V 4-tool Super Combo Kit for $129 (Reg. $175).

SKIL 7.0 Amp 1/2-inch Hammer Drill:

This powerful SKIL 6445-04 7 Amp 1/2 In. corded hammer drill is the ideal tool for tough applications. The 1/2 In. keyed chuck accepts larger diameter bits designed for woodworking and cutting while the side-assist handle provides more support when needed. The variable speed trigger accelerates smoothly from low to high speeds, while the 2-finger trigger with lock-on option gives you even more control.

