The OG Google Pixel XL 128GB drops to lowest price this year: $207 (Orig. $869)

Trusted seller ProDistributing via Rakuten offers the first-generation Pixel XL 128GB for $206.95 shipped in fully unlocked condition. Be sure log into your free Rakuten account and apply code PRO10P at checkout to lock in the savings. Having originally retailed for $869, we’ve more recently seen it selling in the $300-$350 range. Today’s offer is $43 under our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked in new condition. Even with the third-generation Pixel out, the original model still shines as a budget-friendly alternative. The XL model features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, 12MP camera, and 128GB of storage. And even better, USB-C connectivity as well support for the latest Android OS make this a solid option in 2019. Check out in our in-depth review for a closer look.

If you’re shopping for a budget-conscious smartphone, then odds are you’re going to be looking for ways to make the very most out of your savings. A perfect way to do that is by picking up a case alongside the handset. One standout is Spigen’s Rugged Armor Designed Case at $12, but if you need even more protection, OtterBox’s Defender case will set you back $26.

Google Pixel XL features:

Meet Pixel. The power of Google, at your fingertips. Every touch, every interaction, every moment — made easy. Comes with a 5-inch FHD AMOLED display, 2770 mAh battery. The Google Pixel comes in 32, and 128GB. Available in Quite Black, Very Silver, and Really Blue.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!