Oculus Go Standalone VR Headset drops to new Amazon low at $169

- Jun. 7th 2019 8:23 am ET

Amazon offers the Oculus Go 32GB Standalone Virtual Reality Headset for $169 shipped. Also available at Best Buy as well as Walmart for the same price. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate, is a new Amazon low and one of the best prices we’ve tracked this year. Upgrade to the 64GB version for $219, taking off $30 as well. Immerse yourself in a bevy of games, movies, live sporting events and other 3D experiences with the Oculus Go. This standalone virtual reality headset doesn’t require any additional hardware and features a 2560 x 1440 display with 538ppi. It’s a great option for getting started with virtual reality without much overhead. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,300 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to try out virtual reality and happen to own a Nintendo Switch, then Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Starter Set at $40. We loved it in our hands-on review and found it to be ” the most fun cardboard creation yet from Nintendo.” It brings a 3D shooting gallery experience to the hybrid console and is unique, yet immersive way to game.

Oculus Go features:

Oculus Go is the easiest way to jump into virtual reality. For the first time, Oculus brings you a truly standalone VR headset—with no additional devices required while in VR. Oculus Go is portable, comfortable, and easy to use. Just put it on, switch it on, and watch a movie on a 180″ screen, catch a concert from the first row, play a game, or hang out with friends.

