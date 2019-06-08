Best Buy recently launched its 3-day Dads and Grads sale with hundreds of deals across the site. You’ll find some of the best deals we’ve seen this year on Apple products, TVs, smart home gear, and more. From $400 off MacBook Pro to $250 HomePods, $650 iPhone X, iPad Pro from $650, UHDTVs, Oculus Go, and more, Best Buy likely has the perfect Father’s Day or graduation gift on sale. Free shipping is included on orders of $35+ or those with a My Best Buy membership. Or, if you need it sooner, you can always opt for free in-store pickup.

For starters, you can take $400 off Apple’s latest MacBook or up to $400 off the MacBook Pro. The adorable 12-inch MacBook is great for ultra-portable workdays and is down to just $900 when it normally fetches $1,200. The more powerful MacBook Pro comes in at a starting price of $1,000 and will be better for those who need to do a little more with their computer.

On the all-in-one side, the iMac is also up to $350 off. On sale in both the 21.5-inch and 27-inch models, the iMac is an awesome choice if you’re wanting a more powerful desktop computer that has a high-quality built-in display. Starting at $1,150, these computers pack Intel’s Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB of Fusion storage making for a well-rounded computing experience.

Though Best Buy leads the way with the sheer volume of iPad Pro deals at up to $200 off in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, Amazon is also getting in on the game. Amazon has the 11-inch iPad Pro 64GB Wi-Fi down to $650 shipped at checkout. For other configurations in storage and connectivity, Best Buy’s prices start at $675, and I couldn’t recommend this tablet enough. I have the 11-inch personally, and absolutely love the size and power it offers. If dad (or your recent grad) is looking for the best on-the-go experience, the iPad Pro is absolutely it…especially with iPadOS just around the corner.

Best Buy’s Father’s Day sale is also great if dad is still using an older iPhone. Apple’s iPhone X 64GB is down to $650 today on various carriers. This is a great way to get dad on the latest tech, with better cameras, FaceID, and that beautiful edge-to-edge OLED display.

Other Best Buy Father’s Day sales:

