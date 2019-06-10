Amazon 1-day Braun/Oral-B sale from $24: toothbrushes, shavers, more (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering at least 40% off Oral-B electric toothbrushes and Braun shaving gear. Starting from under $24, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid ratings. One standout here is the Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 Rechargeable Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush for $94.99. All four colors are on sale. Regularly up to $150, this price is also matched at Target and Best Buy. Today’s deal is the best we can find. It has six cleaning modes, a pressure sensor so you don’t over brush, travel case, Bluetooth connection to your smartphone, a charging dock and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Also part of today’s Gold Box, the Braun Multi Grooming Kit with a 7-in-1 Precision Trimmer (MGK3045) is on sale for $23.94. Regularly $30, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief Black Friday offer. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Amazon reviewers. Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on shavers and toothbrushes starting from $40.

The NEW Genius 8000 pairs with your smartphone to enable Position Detection which uses facial recognition to help you know where you’ve brushed, so you never miss a zone

Customizable multicolor SmartRing provides real-time visual coaching on brushing time and pressure to help you brush like your dentist recommends

Pressure sensor technology automatically slows brush speed and visibly alerts you to protect gums from over-brushing

6 cleaning modes allow you to brush based on your needs: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Tongue Cleaning and Pro-Clean Mode