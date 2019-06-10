Dell’s XPS 13 is a great ultraportable & powerful laptop: $710 (Reg. $1,000)

Dell via Rakuten is offering its XPS 13 laptop with 1.3GHz i5/8GB/128GB for $709.99 shipped when the code DELL140 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $1,000 at Dell, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. The XPS 13 offers a nearly bezeless display, which is great for watching moves on the road this summer. Plus, the i5 processor and speedy SSD will cut through tasks like butter as you go through your day. Rated 4/5 stars.

This laptop sleeve will become a go-to when traveling. It's got enough room for the XPS 13, charger, mouse, and a few cables, which is everything you'd need when working on-the-go.

Dell XPS 13 features:

13.3” FHD (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge touch display, Silver machined aluminum

8th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-8200Y Processor (4M cache, up to 3.6 GHz)

Windows 10 Home 64-bit English

Intel HD Graphics

128GB Solid State Drive

8GB LPDDR3 1866MHz

