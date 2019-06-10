DJI Mavic Air Folding Quadcopter gets $250 discount down to new low at $549

Target is currently offering the DJI Mavic Air Drone in Onyx Black for $549 shipped in-cart. Normally selling for $799, it’s currently discounted to $679 at retailers like B&H, Best Buy and DJI as part of the company’s summer sale. That’s good for an extra 20% off and drops the price down to the lowest we’ve seen. Mavic Air features 4K video recording, an HDR-compatible 32MP sensor and slow-motion video capture. It brings 21 minutes of flight time, a 43 mile per hour top speed and 3-axis gimbal-stabilized camera to a folding drone design. Over 250 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Rookie pilots may want to consider the $47 Syma X5C Quadcopter instead. Sure you’re giving up many of the high-end features. But it’s a perfect way to log more flight time for inexperienced drone flyers. It even features a built-in camera for snapping photos.

DJI Mavic Air Drone features:

Fly through the skies with this Mavic Air drone. The collapsible design makes it easy to take this drone anywhere you want to explore, while the 8GB of internal storage and micro SD slot provide plenty of options for storing and saving footage. This Mavic Air drone captures still images and 4K video for breathtaking imagery, and it features a host of specialty camera functions for panoramic shots and slow-motion video capture.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!