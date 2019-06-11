Amazon’s Gold Box has tools and more from WORX starting at $40 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 25% off select saw and drill kits. The deals start at $39.98 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the WORX WX176L.1 2-in-1 Cordless Drill and Driver Kit for $96.89. As a comparison, it originally sold for $160 but goes for around $130 at Home Depot and other online retailers. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. This 2-in-1 drill and driver has a unique design with a rotating dual chuck which “makes switching between two drilling or driving bits faster and smoother than ever.” Ships with 67 total pieces, including basics drill bits, screwdrivers and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Another standout is the WORX WORXSAW 4-1/2-inch Compact Circular Saw for $39.98. It typically goes for around $50. This portable saw is great for small DIY tasks around the house. It can cut through 2-inch lumber, metal, tile and plastic. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale for more deals.

WORX WX176L features:

Rotating dual chuck makes switching between two drilling or driving bits faster and smoother than ever

Precise electronic torque control prevents stripping screws and damage to work surface

Variable 2-speed gearing tackles all common drilling and driving applications

Toolless 1/4″ hex quick change chucks for easy bit change-out

Built-in automatic LED light illuminates work area.The Switchdriver is powered by a 20V MaxLithium battery and features variable 2-speed gearing to tackle all common drilling and driving applications.

