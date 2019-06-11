Chef’sChoice Pro Electric Knife Sharpener now up to $70 off: $80 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice 130 Professional Electric Knife Sharpening Station for $79.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This particular model is currently on sale at Amazon for $108, but normally sells for closer to $148. Today’s deal is $10 below our previous mention and the best we can find. This electric 3-stage sharpener can handle most blades including “both straight edge and serrated knives.” This is great way to put a fresh point on your aging cooking/kitchen knives. It has 4+ star rating from over 500 Amazon customers and comes with a 3-year warranty. More details below.

You could, alternatively, opt for a manual sharpener to save a good chunk of cash. This Chef’sChoiceDiamond Hone Professional Manual Knife Sharpener is under $28 and carries solid ratings. Or just skip the sharpening altogether and grab a brand new 14-piece AmazonBasics Knife Set for even less: $25 Prime shipped.

Chef’sChoice 130 Pro Electric Knife Sharpener:

The Chef’sChoice Professional Sharpening Station 130 eliminates the clutter of ineffective sharpening gadgets and provides in one compact appliance, the ultimate versatility of choosing the preferred edge for any cutting task. With the Chef’sChoice Sharpening Station you can do it all, simply with the push of a single on/off button. And the astonishingly sharp, long-lasting edge is better than factory sharp, no matter which type of edge you choose. No experience necessary or skill required!

