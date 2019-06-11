Save $100+ on iRobot’s latest Roomba i7 Robot Vacuums at Amazon lows from $699

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Robot Vacuum for $699 shipped. Also available at Home Depot as well as Best Buy for $1 more. That’s good for a $100 discount, is only the second notable price cut we’ve seen and is a match for the Amazon all-time low. You can also save $150 on the vacuum bundled with the Automatic Dirt Disposal unit at $949, which matches the all-time low as well. iRobot’s latest robotic vacuum features high-end functionality like iAdapt 3. 0 Navigation and Imprint Smart Mapping, which allow you to tell Roomba i7 to clean specific rooms in your home. You’ll still find Alexa and Assistant voice control, which lets you issue verbal commands like, “Roomba, clean my kitchen” and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 200 customers. More details below.

Looking to save even more? Opt for the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum at $248. You’ll still bring home iRobot’s premium multi-stage cleaning system, but just without some of the more high-end inclusions.

iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Robot Vacuum features:

The Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum uses a premium 3-Stage Cleaning System with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes and 10X suction to clean different floor surfaces throughout your home. The robot learns, maps and adapts to your home using Imprint Smart Mapping technology, letting you control which rooms are cleaned and when. Wherever you are, you can control when, where, and how your robot cleans from the iRobot HOME App.

