After its big summer Direct event went live earlier, the Nintendo E3 2019 eShop sale is now live. While we saw a great deal on the Switch Pro Controller go live for this year’s big show, this marks the first wide-ranging Switch game sale of the summer. We are seeing loads of the best first party titles like Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 along a solid list of notable indie games and much more at great prices. Head below for some top picks from the sale and more details.

This isn’t your typical Nintendo eShop sale. While the weekly promotions are very much welcomed, they rarely feature any of Nintendo’s big first party Mario games. As much as we love us some indie magic on the Switch, today’s Nintendo titles are at some of the best prices we have tracked. The Nintendo E3 2019 eShop sale features games like Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze at $40. These titles almost never drop much lower than that.

Top Picks from the Nintendo E3 2019 eShop Sale:

Nintendo E3 2019 eShop Sale:

Save up to 50% on select digital games Celebrate E3 2019 with savings on select digital titles in fan-favorite franchises—including The Legend of Zelda™, Super Mario™, and FINAL FANTASY®. Offer ends June 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

