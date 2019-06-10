Nintendo’s Pro Controller is one of the best Switch gamepads: $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $49.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $20 off the regular $70 price tag it still fetches at GameStop and elsewhere. Outside of some brief and very limited offers, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked and is the current lowest around. Providing infinitely better control over most titles, the Pro controller features motion controls, amiibo functionality, HD rumble, a D-Pad and a pair of thumbtacks, plus more. Head below for additional details.

We still have the Amazon’s Pro Controller Charging Dock for $5.50 (Reg. up to $15). However, you might want to consider this PowerA option at $15 as it can charge both your Pro Controller and Joy-Con.

E3 2019 is in full swing with EA, Microsoft and Bethesda now behind us. Be sure to check out the latest details on Pokémon Sword and Shield while you’re waiting for Nintendo’s big E3 stream on June 11th. You’ll find all of the best E3 2019 gaming deals right here.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller :

Take your game sessions up a notch with the Pro Controller. Includes motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more. Nintendo Switch is designed to go wherever you do, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap. So you get more time to play the games you love, however you like

