Various refurb Dyson fans and vacuums see new all-time lows, priced from just $88

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Tower Fan (AM07) for $127.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $272 off the new condition price found at retailers like Best Buy and beats is the lowest offer we have tracked. With warm weather streaming in, it’s time to pick up a fan to keep you cooled off. When it comes to fans, Dyson is one of the most respected in the industry. With a powerful, elegant, and bladeless design, it’s no wonder why this fan is rated an average of 4.6/5 stars. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty with their purchase. Head below to find more refurb Dyson products on sale and be sure to use the same code to lock in the full discount.

More Dyson products on sale:

Dyson Tower Fan (AM07) features: