Samsung Galaxy S10e sees some of the best prices to date, deals from $450

B&H offers Samsung’s Galaxy S10e with three months of bundled Mint Mobile service from $549.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. The bundled service is valued at $60, and today’s deal is at least $100 better than our previous mention. If you don’t want to go the pre-paid route, you can pick up this Android smartphone with service on the three major carriers from $449.99 shipped at Best Buy. You’ll be locked in with a contract however if you go this route. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S10e delivers a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, 16 and 12MP cameras, Snapdragon Octa-Core CPU, and at least 128GB of storage. You’ll also have access to Samsung’s new PowerShare Wireless Charging features, which lets you pair up devices and share power directly from your device. We called it “the best Galaxy S10” in our hands-on review. Best Buy customers generally agree.

Put your savings to work and grab Spigen’s top-rated Liquid Air Armor Case. This is an easy way to protect your investment without adding much bulk along the way.

Samsung Galaxy S10e features:

GSM+CDMA / 4G LTE Compatible

North American Variant

16MP/12MP Rear Dual-Camera Array

Ultra-Wide / Wide Cameras

10MP Wide-Angle 4K UHD Selfie Camera

Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core CPU

128GB Storage Capacity + 6GB of RAM

5.8″ Dynamic AMOLED Display

PowerShare Wireless Charging

Android 9.0 Pie + One UI

