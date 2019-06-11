Enjoy homemade juice & wine w/ this Weston Fruit Press at $160 (Reg. $250+)

Amazon offers the Weston Fruit and Wine Press for $159.99 shipped. It goes for around $250 at Overstock and Sportsman’s Guide charges $350. It had been as much as $250 at Amazon before dropping to the lowest price it’s been there so far in 2019. Turn your backyard or garage into a winery by picking up one of these. Load it with grapes, apples, pears, and other fruits for a total juice yield of up to three gallons. It can also be used to make cider or regular fruit juice. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
If you’d rather make your own soda, we still have a deal on the SodaStream Fizzi Kit from $69. Unlike the fruit press above, you won’t need to clear much space for a SodaStream, as it’ll fit on most kitchen countertops just fine,
And if microbrewing is more your speed, the Mr. Beer 2-gallon Gold Edition Complete Beer Making Kit is now $43. It’s ideal for beginners and an Amazon best-seller.
Weston Fruit and Wine Press:
- The 16 quart cage (15 liter) has a capacity for approximately 3 gallons of juice yield
- Easy to put together and use. Built with an enameled steel base & hardwood construction for years of use
- Approximate pulp capacity of 50 lbs. Cage measures 14.5″ tall by 12.25″ diameter
- Includes 10 wood pressing blocks and 2 discs