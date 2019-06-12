Fender’s Standard Strat in classic Brown Sunburst is $150 off at $449 shipped

Adorama is offering the Fender Standard Stratocaster Electric Guitar in Brown Sunburst for $449 shipped. This guitar sells for $600 at Amazon, Guitar Center and elsewhere. Today’s deal is a solid $151 off the regular price and the perfect time to grab a brand new Strat in a classic colorway. A modern “C” shape neck, Pau Ferro fingerboard, three single-coil pickups (five-way switch), a vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge and the 1970’s style headstock logo are all featured on the standard Strat. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This isn’t one of the very pricey American pro-models ($1,100 to $2,000 and up). But it sits in a nice middle ground for those looking to upgrade from a beginner setup or just to add some Brown Sunburst to the collection, especially at $150 off.

For a total starter Fender electric, check out this Squier bundle. It includes the guitar as well as a bag, strap, online lessons, picks, a tuner and more for just $275 shipped. Either way, you’re bound to snap those strings at some point and you can almost never go wrong with the Ernie Ball Regular Slinkys. The 3-pack is $14 Prime shipped at Amazon.

Fender Standard Stratocaster Electric Guitar:

For guitarists everywhere who appreciate great style, rich and versatile tone and excellent value, the Standard Stratocaster is an elegant and affordable classic with a great combination of traditional design and contemporary features. Time-honored Fender style and performance-minded modern upgrades don’t have to break the bank and this model delivers the best of both in an instrument ideal for Stratocaster players everywhere at every level.

