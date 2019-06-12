Upgrade to LG’s 55-inch OLED 4K TV at $1,000, TCL 49-inch UHDTV $270

Today only, B&H offers the LG C7C 55-inch 4K OLED Smart UHDTV for $999.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $3,000 but currently is listed around $1,500 where in-stock. This is a match of our previous mention. While other TVs at this price point may offer larger displays, any deal under $1,000 on an OLED panel is particularly notable and this is just the third time we’ve seen this price point. With ultra fast response times and deep contrasting colors, it doesn’t get better than LG’s offerings. Features include built-in smart services, HDR10 support, four HDMI inputs and Dolby Atmos compatibility. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More deals below.

We also spotted the TCL 49-inch 4K Smart UHDTV with Roku for $269.99 at Best Buy’s eBay storefront. As a comparison, it usually sells for $350 or more. While not as high-end as the OLED above, this is still a notable deal for a bedroom or den TV where upgraded specs aren’t required. Includes three HDMI inputs. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

LG 55-inch 4K OLED UHDTV features:

UHD 3840 x 2160 OLED Panel

HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG HDR Compatible

Screen Mirroring Technology

Built-In Wi-Fi & Ethernet Connectivity

Access LG Content Store & Apps

Full Web Browser

4 x HDMI / 3 x USB

True Color Accuracy

Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Decoders

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!