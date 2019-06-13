DJI Osmo Mobile 2 upgrades your iPhoneography setup for $99 (Reg. $139)

Adorama via Rakuten offers the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for $99 shipped. Normally selling for $139 at B&H and Best Buy, today’s offer is $16 under our previous mention and one of the best prices yet. Osmo Mobile 2 pairs with a wide range of smartphones, like iPhone or Google Pixel, and allows you to capture silky smooth videos thanks to its multi-axis stabilization. Other notable inclusions on DJI’s 3-Axis Gimbal are 15 hours of usage per charge, an On the Move Time-Lapse feature, panorama capturing capabilities and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 615 customers.

Alternatively, another great way to upgrade your iPhoneography is with Joby’s smartphone GripTight GorillaPod Stand at $25. You’ll lose out on the stabilization functionality, but this is still a solid option for always ensuring you can capture the perfect shot.

DJI Osmo Mobile 2 features:

Capture Stabilized Handheld Footage

Supports up to 3.3″ Wide Smartphones

Syncs up with Multi-Mode DJI GO App

15 Hour Run-Time

Tracking Technology Built Into App

Portrait, Underslung, Flashlight Modes

On the Move Time-Lapse Feature

Panorama Function

1/4″-20 Tripod Mount

