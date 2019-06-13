Nintendo eShop and Xbox Gift cards at 10% off, starting from $9 or less + more

Newegg is now offering 10% off both Nintendo eShop and Xbox gift cards right now. That includes the $10 cards right up to the $50 and $100 options. Simply select your denomination on the listing page and apply coupon code EMCTBUW23 at checkout to redeem the special prices. Do yourself a favor and grab some discounted credit you were going to spend anyway starting from just $9 or less today. Considering both Microsoft and Nintendo are running massive digital game sales for E3 2019 right now, this is perfect timing. Newegg says these codes “are usually delivered in minutes or, at most, within 48 hours.” Head below for more details and gift card deals.

Before you head below for more gift cards deals, today is the last day of E3 2019. We still have massive price drops live on PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well Nintendo Switch accessories and more right here. That’s on top of some of the best game deals across every platform we have tracked all year. It’s hard to say for sure, but most of these deals could be gone by this time tomorrow, so act now if you’re interested.

More Notable Gift Card Deals:

Nintendo eShop Cards:

The perfect gift for anyone who loves to play—including you. Choose from over 1,000 new, classic and indie games – delivered directly to your Nintendo Switch, Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

