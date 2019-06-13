Make your own sparkling water w/ a SodaStream Jet for $59 shipped (Reg. $80)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Machine for $58.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this model has dropped down to $73 or so over the last few months and is now at the Amazon low. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This kit is one of the best ways to ensure you always have sparkling water on hand. Along with the machine itself, this kit includes a 60L CO2 cylinder and a 1 Liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle. Each CO2 cylinder can create 60 liters of sparkling water. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% off the Amazon customers. More details below.

Deals on SodaStream are hard to come by these days, so if your interested be sure to take a closer look at today’s Gold Box deals. You can use your savings towards some extra Sodastream 1L Carbonating Bottles at under $18.50 so you can store a couple bottles pre-made in the fridge. We also have the one-touch Fizzi Sparkling Water Kit in Black from $69 (Reg. up to $90).

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Machine:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: Sparkling Water Maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and 1 Liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle

Energy efficient, powered by CO2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream 1L Classic carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet)

