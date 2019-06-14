Save on Anker smart home gear from $14: Plugs, LED lights, switches, more

Anker’s eufy sub-brand has a handful of notable smart home deals going today at Amazon, headlined by its Smart Plug Mini for $13.79 Prime shipped when promo code EUFYHOME is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $23 or $25. This slim smart plug is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, but thankfully doesn’t require a hub. You’ll be able to set schedules from within the app, making it easy to cut down on energy vampires. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for more smart home deals.

Other notable eufy Smart Home deals include:

eufy Smart Plug Mini features:

PORTABLE POWER SWITCH: Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant compatibility, in addition to the EufyHome app, let you turn on or off plugged in devices from anywhere.

SAVE MONEY: Track energy usage of devices and set operating schedules to eliminate unnecessary power consumption.

NO HUB REQUIRED: Just download the EufyHome app, set up, plug in your device and use. (2.4GHz Wi-Fi network support only.)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!