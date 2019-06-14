Mercer’s 8-inch Chef’s Knife w/ lifetime warranty hits Amazon low: $25 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Mercer Culinary Genesis Forged Chef’s Knife for $24.84 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $43 or more, it has sold for closer to $30 at Amazon as of late. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon low and is the lowest total we can find. It was available for a few cents less at Walmart recently but has now jumped back up in price. This best-selling chef’s knife features high-carbon stainless German cutlery steel and an ergonomic Santoprene handle for a no-slip grip. The limited lifetime warranty is a nice touch as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is about $5 below the comparable and highly-rated Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef’s Knife. But if you don’t need a chef-quality knife at home, consider this entire 14-piece AmazonBasics block set at just $23 Prime shipped. It carries 4+ star ratings from over 800 customers and has everything most basic home cooks will need to get by.

Mercer Culinary Genesis Forged Chef’s Knife:

Ergonomic Santoprene handle offers superior comfort and a non-slip grip, even with wet hands. Will not break down from exposure to kitchen oils and is able to withstand hot and cold temperatures.

Bolster strengthens the knife, adds durability, and provides excellent balance for better handling when cutting food. Available in short bolster.

High-carbon, no-stain German cutlery steel resists rust, corrosion, and discoloration. Precision forged construction for better strength and durability.

