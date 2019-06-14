If you have summer travel plans, you’re in luck, because Nordstrom has collaborated with Beis for a new luggage line. Beis is a line that was created in 2018 by Shea Mitchell, who is a popular actress and influencer with over 24 million followers. The collection offers prices that run between $12 to $83, which is a steal considering today’s travel brands. Another great thing about this line being at Nordstrom is that all items deliver for free. Head below the jump to find our top picks from the Beis Nordstrom line.

Luggage

I personally cannot travel without my hardside luggage. It makes me feel so much better about my essentials. One of my favorite pieces from this new line is the Beis 21-inch Rolling Spinner Luggage. It’s beige color is very stylish for women, however the black is sleek for men too. Best of all, it comes with a TSA lock to ensure your essentials are safe. Be sure to trot this with you on your next vacation and it’s priced at $198. However, if you are an over-packer, you may want to opt for the 29-Inch Rolling Spinner that allows a little more space, especially for long hauls.

Travel Bags

Having a good duffel bag is essential for weekend getaways or it’s also a great option to use as a carry-on. Also, if you haven’t noticed, the clear bag trend has become increasingly popular. The new Beis Nordstrom line has a super fashionable option called the Transparent Gym Duffle Bag. It looks very high-end and is priced at just $73. I personally am always searching for my ID and boarding passes while in the travel line, however this bag has a small exterior pocket that would be perfect for these type of items.

If you’re not a fan of all of your essentials sticking out then the clear compartment then the classic Weekender Travel Tote would be a better suit. It’s color-block design is extremely chic and its oversized which is great for all of your traveling adventures. It even has a padded MacBook sleeve, in case you need to work while traveling. This duffel is also convenient if you need to travel with kids to stay hands-free with two different strap options.

Accessories

Traveling with an unorganized suitcase is stressful, in my opinion. When you travel with packing cubes, it easily lets you see where everything is and what is dirty or clean. I love the beis set because it’s gender neutral and it offers an array of different sizes. This set is priced at $58. Although, a similar option that’s less expensive the AmazonBasics Packing Cube Set that’s priced at just $20.

No women wants to travel with a large makeup pouch and that’s why the Travel Cosmetics Case is a nice option for commuting. Its the perfect size to fit into a suitcase or carry-on and its double zippered compartment lets you access your necessities swiftly. It also has a large top handle for convenience and the black color would also work great as a men’s dopp kit. Better yet, it’s budget-friendly at just $48.

Which piece from this new Beis collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Cole Haan’s new travel guide with stylish accessories from just $16.

