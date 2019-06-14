Be a Smash Bros. champ w/ PowerA’s Switch GameCube Controller: $37 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Wireless Switch GameCube Style Controller for $36.99 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This PowerA controller lets you warp back to GameCube days and relive a more official Smash Bros. experience. Wireless connectivity makes it a cinch to use and two AA batteries yield 30 hours of battery life. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Update 6/14 @ 3:25 PM: Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Google Express has it for the same price, though first-time shoppers can save an extra 20% with the code JUNESAVE19, dropping it to $40 shipped. The Switch Pro Controller is the best way to interact with Nintendo’s portable console when docked in TV mode. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Alternatively, you could grab 8Bitdo’s $21 Wireless Controller Adapter and use a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Wii U Pro and many other controllers on Nintendo Switch. It also works with PCs, Macs, Raspberry Pi, and more.
PowerA Wireless Switch GameCube Style Controller features:
- The preferred gamepad for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0
- Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games
- Classic GameCube design plus larger D-pad and added left shoulder button. Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED
- Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
