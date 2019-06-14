Be a Smash Bros. champ w/ PowerA’s Switch GameCube Controller: $37 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Wireless Switch GameCube Style Controller for $36.99 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This PowerA controller lets you warp back to GameCube days and relive a more official Smash Bros. experience. Wireless connectivity makes it a cinch to use and two AA batteries yield 30 hours of battery life. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Update 6/14 @ 3:25 PM: Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Google Express has it for the same price, though first-time shoppers can save an extra 20% with the code JUNESAVE19, dropping it to $40 shipped. The Switch Pro Controller is the best way to interact with Nintendo’s portable console when docked in TV mode. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could grab 8Bitdo’s $21 Wireless Controller Adapter and use a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Wii U Pro and many other controllers on Nintendo Switch. It also works with PCs, Macs, Raspberry Pi, and more.

PowerA Wireless Switch GameCube Style Controller features:

The preferred gamepad for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0

Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games

Classic GameCube design plus larger D-pad and added left shoulder button. Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

