These highly-rated charcoal air purifying bags are down to $15 (32% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, California Concepts (99% positive feedback from 29,000+) via Amazon is offering a four-pack of Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags for $15.16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s good for a 32% discount from the going rate and is a new all-time low. These air purifying bags take advantage of activated charcoal to eliminate odors without relying on fragrances or chemicals. Adding these to your gym bag, closet or elsewhere throughout your home to help tackle pesky odors. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,600 customers.

Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags features:

Our homegrown brand, California Home Goods, is dedicated to bringing you high-quality products designed to make your lives easier without putting a dent on your wallets. Our activated bamboo charcoal bags are here to help you keep your homes fresh and clean, the natural way. With these air purifying bags, there’s no need for you to purchase air freshener sprays and deodorizers that only emit harmful chemicals into your home.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!