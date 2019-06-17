DJI’s brand new OSMO 4K Action Camera shoots 4K60 at a matched low of $296.50

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the DJI OSMO Action 4K Camera for $296.65 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s a $50+ savings compared to what retailers like Amazon are charging and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. When we gave our first impressions of DJI’s new action camera, we were quick to call out its dual display setup. This feature allows users to see what’s being captured no matter which angle you’re shooting from. Support for 4K60 means that your videos will look smooth and detailed. Ratings are still rolling in, but DJI gear is reputable.

Be ready to capture hours of footage when you apply some of today’s savings towards SanDisk’s 200GB Ultra microSD Card for $31. Class 10 speeds ensure 100MB transfer speeds capable of capturing 4K video. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 17,000 Amazon shoppers.

DJI Osmo Action 4K Camera features:

1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor, Wide f/2.8 Lens

Up to 4K60 Video, 12MP Still Photos

Up to 3200 ISO, HDR Support

Wide Dynamic Range in 4K30

RockSteady Digital Video Stabilization

Time-Lapse, Hyperlapse, Slow-Motion Mode

Waterproof to 36′ without a Housing

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Support

Touchscreen Displays on Front and Back

Records to microSD/SDXC/SDHC Cards

