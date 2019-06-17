Amp up your home theater for $298 w/ Samsung’s Premium Soundbar (Reg. $400)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung HW-MS650 Sound+ Premium Soundbar for $297.99 shipped. Normally selling for $400, it recently dropped to $330 at Best Buy and Samsung. Today’s offer brings the price down an additional $30, making it the best we’ve seen this year and a match of the Amazon all-time low. This Alexa-enabled soundbar allows you to adjust audio playback settings with just your voice. It features a nine-speaker array for room-filling sound and even supports 4K pass-through. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, as well as analog, USB, optical and HDMI ports. Over 740 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you’re looking for a smaller form-factor though, you can save a bit more by opting for VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $130 instead. You’ll of course be ditching some of the more premium features like Alexa integration, the higher-end sound system and the like, but for $170 less, it’s a notable alternative.

Samsung Sound+ Premium Soundbar features:

Improve your audio experience with this Samsung three-channel soundbar. This unit, which has a built-in subwoofer, channels high-resolution full-spectrum sound and eliminates the need for an extra bass speaker. Use 4K pass-through to connect your Blu-ray player or other UHD device to the Samsung three-channel soundbar for stunning multi-channel audio and a clear picture.

