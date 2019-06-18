Illuminate your workspace w/ Aukey’s Dimmable LED Lamp at $15 (25% off), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 8W Dimmable Table Lamp for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. You’ll need to apply code CUQQ5EH8 at checkout to lock in the price drop. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for a 25% discount, is the second-lowest all-time offer and the best we’ve seen in years. With three different lighting modes and five dimmer levels, this lamp is a perfect companion to a reading chair or your workstation. It features an adjustable design which allows you to position the light at an ideal angle for various tasks and can output up to 380 lumens of light. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for additional deals starting at $10.

For comparison, most other LED desk lamps sell for $20 or more at Amazon. Though if you’re looking to save even more, the Sunbeam Flexible Neck LED Desk Lamp will only set you back $8, saving you an additional $7. You’ll also find additional Aukey options below as well.

Other Aukey Lamps include:

Aukey 8W Dimmable Table Lamp features:

Light up your space. The AUKEY LT-T9 is your versatile lighting solution, designed to diffuse light evenly for maximum comfort as you work, study, read, or relax. Select from cool white, ambient, or warm light and 5 light-intensity levels to suit your situation and mood. Get the ideal lamp position and lighting angle with the dual-hinged, long-reach aluminum alloy arm and 270-degree swiveling lamp head. The stable base firmly maintains lamp position and minimizes the risk of accidentally knocking the lamp over.

